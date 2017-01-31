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V1N1 New Order - script for MetaTrader 4

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira

4 (4)
Vini Expert Advisor (EA) For Forex Trading On MetaTrader 5 (MT5) And MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
2 products 5 signals 6 codes 11 topics 1896 comments
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24690
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
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V1N1 New Order is a manual trading script that lets you send market and pending orders with precise, risk-based position sizing and thorough pre-trade validation. Configure all parameters in the script's input window, run it on the desired chart, and review an optional confirmation preview before the order is placed.


V1N1 New Order


ORDER TYPES

  • Market: Buy, Sell
  • Pending: Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop
  • Pending entry level defined by absolute price or by points from the current price
  • Optional expiration time (in hours) for pending orders


POSITION SIZING (RISK-BASED)

  • Risk as a percentage of account balance, or as a fixed amount in account currency
  • Lot size is calculated automatically from the stop-loss distance so the monetary risk matches your setting
  • A configurable maximum-risk limit (% of balance) protects against oversized trades


STOP LOSS

  • Defined by absolute price or by points from the entry


TAKE PROFIT (optional)

  • None
  • Absolute price
  • Points from the entry
  • Amount: a profit target in account currency (the TP price is derived from the lot size)
  • Percentage: a profit target as a percentage of balance


VALIDATION & SAFETY

  • Validates all inputs before doing anything
  • Checks the current spread against a configurable maximum
  • Verifies the broker's minimum stops level for SL/TP distances
  • Verifies free margin before sending
  • Prices are normalized to the symbol's tick size; lot size is normalized to the broker's volume step, min and max
  • Optional confirmation dialog with a full order preview, including the risk/reward ratio, before the order is sent


NOTES

  • This is a script: it runs once, sends the order, and exits. It does not manage the position after it is opened (no trailing, break-even, or partial close).
  • Configurable magic number, order comment, and slippage tolerance.
  • Designed for discretionary traders who want fast, accurate, risk-controlled order entry.


HOW TO USE

  1. Drag the script onto the chart of the symbol you want to trade.
  2. Set the order type, entry level, risk, SL and TP in the input window.
  3. (Optional) Keep the confirmation dialog enabled to review the trade preview.
  4. Confirm to send the order.
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