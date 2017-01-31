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V1N1 New Order - script for MetaTrader 4
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V1N1 New Order is a manual trading script that lets you send market and pending orders with precise, risk-based position sizing and thorough pre-trade validation. Configure all parameters in the script's input window, run it on the desired chart, and review an optional confirmation preview before the order is placed.
ORDER TYPES
- Market: Buy, Sell
- Pending: Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop
- Pending entry level defined by absolute price or by points from the current price
- Optional expiration time (in hours) for pending orders
POSITION SIZING (RISK-BASED)
- Risk as a percentage of account balance, or as a fixed amount in account currency
- Lot size is calculated automatically from the stop-loss distance so the monetary risk matches your setting
- A configurable maximum-risk limit (% of balance) protects against oversized trades
STOP LOSS
- Defined by absolute price or by points from the entry
TAKE PROFIT (optional)
- None
- Absolute price
- Points from the entry
- Amount: a profit target in account currency (the TP price is derived from the lot size)
- Percentage: a profit target as a percentage of balance
VALIDATION & SAFETY
- Validates all inputs before doing anything
- Checks the current spread against a configurable maximum
- Verifies the broker's minimum stops level for SL/TP distances
- Verifies free margin before sending
- Prices are normalized to the symbol's tick size; lot size is normalized to the broker's volume step, min and max
- Optional confirmation dialog with a full order preview, including the risk/reward ratio, before the order is sent
NOTES
- This is a script: it runs once, sends the order, and exits. It does not manage the position after it is opened (no trailing, break-even, or partial close).
- Configurable magic number, order comment, and slippage tolerance.
- Designed for discretionary traders who want fast, accurate, risk-controlled order entry.
HOW TO USE
- Drag the script onto the chart of the symbol you want to trade.
- Set the order type, entry level, risk, SL and TP in the input window.
- (Optional) Keep the confirmation dialog enabled to review the trade preview.
- Confirm to send the order.
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