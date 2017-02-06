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OpenOrder (With Risk Management, TP and SL) - script for MetaTrader 4

MQL4 Trading Automation
MQL4 Trading Automation

MQL4 Trading Automation

4.5 (112)
My mission is to help you achieving your trading goals, providing indicators, expert advisors, scripts, reviews, recommendations and other supporting tools, so that you can save time, become more profitable and enjoy a better trading experience.
22 products 4 codes 1 topic 20 comments
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This script is useful if you want to open an order using risk management rules and magic numbers, you can also set take profit and stop loss in distance from the current price.

You will be able to:

  • Specify a fixed position size OR
  • Have the position size calculated depending on risk % and stop loss
  • Specify a Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Specify a Magic Number
  • Specify a Comment

OpenOrder (With Risk Management, TP and SL)

V1N1 New Order V1N1 New Order

Manual order-sending script with automatic position sizing by risk and flexible SL/TP modes (price, points, amount, or % of balance). Includes full pre-trade validation and an optional confirmation preview showing the risk/reward ratio.

V1N1 LONNY MT4 V1N1 LONNY MT4

Asian Range Breakout day-trading EA. Multi-symbol, M15/M30/H1. Places pending stop orders during the London session outside the pre-London Asian range, using PSAR + MACD + Stochastic signals, with automatic London/NY DST handling, structural stops, trailing and break-even.

CloseOrders (With further filtering) CloseOrders (With further filtering)

This script allows you to close orders with one click, filtering by profit, loss, magic number and comment.

OrderNotify OrderNotify

Small Expert which sends email notification of last opened and closed order.