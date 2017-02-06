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OpenOrder (With Risk Management, TP and SL) - script for MetaTrader 4
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This script is useful if you want to open an order using risk management rules and magic numbers, you can also set take profit and stop loss in distance from the current price.
You will be able to:
- Specify a fixed position size OR
- Have the position size calculated depending on risk % and stop loss
- Specify a Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Specify a Magic Number
- Specify a Comment
Manual order-sending script with automatic position sizing by risk and flexible SL/TP modes (price, points, amount, or % of balance). Includes full pre-trade validation and an optional confirmation preview showing the risk/reward ratio.V1N1 LONNY MT4
Asian Range Breakout day-trading EA. Multi-symbol, M15/M30/H1. Places pending stop orders during the London session outside the pre-London Asian range, using PSAR + MACD + Stochastic signals, with automatic London/NY DST handling, structural stops, trailing and break-even.
This script allows you to close orders with one click, filtering by profit, loss, magic number and comment.OrderNotify
Small Expert which sends email notification of last opened and closed order.