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V1N1 LONNY MT4 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira

4 (4)
Vini Expert Advisor (EA) For Forex Trading On MetaTrader 5 (MT5) And MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
2 products 5 signals 6 codes 11 topics 1896 comments
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75654
Rating:
(79)
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V1N1_LONNY.mq4 (82.52 KB) view
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V1N1 LONNY is a multi-symbol Asian Range Breakout day-trading Expert Advisor.


V1N1_LONNY_MT4_CADJPY


How it works

  • During the London session, the EA looks for breakout setups and places pending stop orders (BuyStop / SellStop).
  • Entries are anchored on the most recent Parabolic SAR swing plus a small buffer (a fraction of ATR). The pre-London Asian range (measured in real H1 bars) acts as a no-trade zone: BuyStops are only allowed above the Asian high and SellStops only below the Asian low.
  • Signals combine three classic tools on the trading timeframe: Parabolic SAR (swing/trend), MACD (direction) and Stochastic (avoiding overbought/oversold entries).
  • A size filter ignores Asian ranges that are too tight or too wide relative to the Average Daily Range (ADR).


Risk and trade management

  • Structural stop loss placed at the opposite PSAR swing, clamped to a sane min/max fraction of the ADR. Take profit is derived from the stop distance (golden-ratio factor).
  • Position management includes a MACD reversal exit, plus trailing stop and break-even.
  • All orders and positions are flattened near the New York close or near the symbol's own session close, whichever comes first.
  • Daily profit and daily loss limits (percentage based) close everything once reached.


Sessions and timeframes

  • Trades M15, M30 and H1 simultaneously (one magic number per timeframe).
  • Automatic London and New York Daylight Saving Time handling; the broker GMT offset and DST convention are set via inputs.


Symbols and parameters

  • Multi-symbol from a single chart (comma-separated list). Fifteen symbols are pre-configured as an example (US indices, forex majors/crosses, metals and BTCUSD).
  • Each symbol carries its own set of parameters (ADR period, period in hours, PSAR step, MACD signal in hours, Asian-range bars). The bundled defaults were optimized with cross-broker robustness checks on three different brokers.
  • Important: the default per-symbol values were optimized. Other symbols or timeframes should be re-optimized. You can freely add symbols that perform well on your own broker by editing the per-symbol table.


Main inputs

  • Symbol list, server GMT offset and DST convention.
  • Risk mode (percentage / fixed lot / fixed amount) and risk size.
  • Daily profit and daily loss limits (0 = disabled).


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