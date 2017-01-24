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Indicators

Normalized Price Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Farhad Kia
Farhad Kia

Farhad Kia

4.4 (9)
I have extensive experience as an algo-trader and a skilled MT4/5 tool developer. I have created over 1000 EAs, indicators, and scripts for MT4/5, and have won several Forex contests. Apart from programming, I also possess valuable expertise as a successful algo-trader, which allows me to provide
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By using this indicator you can see the normalized price of any chart! You can use this indicator to find the divergence in the market, or you can put the Normalized price of several currency pairs as you can see in the 3rd figure on one window as well (AUDUSD Blue, GBPUSD Red, GBPAUD Yellow) to do some 3d analysis!

In the updated version I added Moving average to this oscillator, the parameters of this MA can be configured in the settings page. Also, you are able to Hide this Additional MA by setting DrawMA to false.

Normalized Price Indicator


Normalized Price Indicator


Price Quote Price Quote

Displays current bid price and % change of (open price of) current bar or X previous bars, also High, Low, and range.

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Automatically draws Fibonacci retracements on chart.

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Manual order-sending script with automatic position sizing by risk and flexible SL/TP modes (price, points, amount, or % of balance). Includes full pre-trade validation and an optional confirmation preview showing the risk/reward ratio.