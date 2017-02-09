Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CloseOrders (With further filtering) - script for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 20118
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The attached script allows you to close more orders at once.
You can choose the following filters:
- Only instrument in the chart where the script is run or all instruments.
- Only orders in profit.
- Only orders in loss.
- Only order matching a magic number.
- Only order marching a comment.
The script will scan all the open orders and close the ones matching the criteria.
OpenOrder (With Risk Management, TP and SL)
OpenOrder script allows you to open an order defining the % of balance to risk, the Stop Loss distance in pips and the Take Profit distance in pips and a magic number.V1N1 New Order
Manual order-sending script with automatic position sizing by risk and flexible SL/TP modes (price, points, amount, or % of balance). Includes full pre-trade validation and an optional confirmation preview showing the risk/reward ratio.
OrderNotify
Small Expert which sends email notification of last opened and closed order.NonLag Inverse Fisher Transform of RSX
Inverse Fisher Transform version of nonlag smoothed RSX.