Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Spread and time until the next candle - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 36095
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
After adding the indicator to the chart, two text labels will appear at the right bottom corner, which display the current spread and the amount of time left until the closure of the current bar.
Users can change the text color to the desired one by changing the parameters when attaching the indicator. Coordinates of the labels can also be changed, but their values can only be within the chart. If it is necessary to display the labels at their standard location, set the numeric value of -1 instead of the coordinate values.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16025
When run on the price chart, the script modifies the stop loss or take profit of all open orders for the current instrument.OandaX OrderBook Chart
The OandaX OrderBook Chart indicator is designed for displaying the history histogram of orders or positions history on the instrument with reference to the chart scale.
The Expert Advisor places pending limit orders at the specified distance from the price and trails them after the price with the specified step, applies martingale.Pivot point
The indicator displays the price pivot point.