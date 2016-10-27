



Expert buttons

"Buy Stop" — open a grid of buy stop pending orders

"Sell Stop" — open a grid of sell stop pending orders

"Buy Limit" — open a grid of buy limit pending orders

"Sell Limit" — open a grid of sell limit pending orders

"Close Buy" — close the entire grid and all opened buy positions

"Close Sell" — close the entire grid and all opened sell positions

"Close" — close the entire grid and all opened positions

"Tral Profit" — trail profit of all positions starting from ProfitStart

OrdersBuyStop — number of orders in BuyStop grid

OrdersSellStop — number of orders in SellStop grid

OrdersBuyLimit — number of orders in BuyLimit grid

OrdersSellLimit — number of orders in SellLimit grid

StepBuyStop — step between orders in BuyStop grid

StepSellStop — step between orders in SellStop grid

StepBuyLimit — step between orders in BuyLimit grid

StepSellLimit — step between orders in SellLimit grid

Lot — lot of the first order based on the price, lot sizes of subsequent orders are based on formula

LotPlus — addition to the initial lot size

Lot = 0.1

LotPlus = 0.1

first lot: 0.1

second: 0.1+0.1=0.2

third: 0.2+0.1=0.3

fourth: 0.3+0.1=0.4

FirstLevel — distance from th price to the first order (if 0, opened at the stop level). It can be changed in the top right corner of the panel.

ProfitClose — profit in the deposit currency (for example: set to $100, when the total grid profit reaches $100, it will be closed).

ProfitStart — profit in the deposit currency to start trailing, for example: $50.

TralClose — close when profit decreases, for example: $20.

For example:2 profit taking methods:

Profit reached 50, trailing was activated, profit continued to grow to 60, then rolled back to 20 and everything was closed with $40 of profit. The pending orders are deleted, and an alert with the "continue operation?" question pops up. If you answer ОК — grid is placed again.



First, the EA attempts to close all orders by opposite ones, then closes the market positions and pending orders.

The EA can be tested and customized in the strategy tester, but strictly in Visual mode, as the EA does not press buttons on its own!