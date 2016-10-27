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Experts

The simplest RSI-based EA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Khlystov
Vladimir Khlystov

Vladimir Khlystov

3.8 (31)
I am an MQL programmer (MT4 and MT5 terminals)
If you are interested in auto trading on forex, then I can offer you ready-made products or write a work for you on your strategy.
my site https://cmillion.ru
36 products 192 codes 1 topic 1099 comments
| English Русский
Views:
34432
Rating:
(45)
Published:
cm_RSI.mq4 (2.22 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Expert Advisor based on RSI. Sells at downward crossing of 70, buys at the upward crossing of 30.

The levels, stop loss and take profit can be specified in the EA settings.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16069

Pivot point Pivot point

The indicator displays the price pivot point.

Limits Martin Limits Martin

The Expert Advisor places pending limit orders at the specified distance from the price and trails them after the price with the specified step, applies martingale.

Grid assistant Grid assistant

The Expert Advisor is designed for placing managing grids.

Trailing Master Trailing Master

The Expert Advisor that performs order trailing after reaching certain profit.