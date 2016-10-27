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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
The simplest RSI-based EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Expert Advisor based on RSI. Sells at downward crossing of 70, buys at the upward crossing of 30.
The levels, stop loss and take profit can be specified in the EA settings.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16069
Pivot point
The indicator displays the price pivot point.Limits Martin
The Expert Advisor places pending limit orders at the specified distance from the price and trails them after the price with the specified step, applies martingale.
Grid assistant
The Expert Advisor is designed for placing managing grids.Trailing Master
The Expert Advisor that performs order trailing after reaching certain profit.