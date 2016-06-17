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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
All Pivot Points MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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An indicator for drawing all important Pivot Points including: "Classic", "Camarilla", "Woodie", "Floor", "Fibonacci", "Fibonacci_Retracement".
- You can choose different timeframes for pivot calculation.
- Customizable width, color and style.
- Compatible to have multiple pivots with different timeframes in one chart.
The computer time resolution
The indicator shows computer time resolution. Normally it is about 15-16 ms. This is important, for example, to copy positions from other MetaTrader 4.Draw Elliott 5 waves
Draw Elliott Waves (5 waves) manually.
Stochastic Buy Sell Arrows with Alert
Buy and Sell arrows based on exit from overbought and oversold region in Stochastic Oscillator.ATR Value Indicator
Displaying ATR (Average True Range) value in pips or points with option for setting multiplier.