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Indicators

All Pivot Points MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Hossein Nouri
Hossein Nouri

Hossein Nouri

I'm a software engineer since 2006.
if you're looking for someone to support you even after the job is done then I'm your guy :)
Customer services I offer:
- Source code providing
- Clean coding (self explanatory)
- Reliable programming
- Quick turnaround
8 codes 5 topics 81 comments
Views:
91167
Rating:
(46)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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An indicator for drawing all important Pivot Points including: "Classic", "Camarilla", "Woodie", "Floor", "Fibonacci", "Fibonacci_Retracement".

  • You can choose different timeframes for pivot calculation.
  • Customizable width, color and style.
  • Compatible to have multiple pivots with different timeframes in one chart.

The computer time resolution The computer time resolution

The indicator shows computer time resolution. Normally it is about 15-16 ms. This is important, for example, to copy positions from other MetaTrader 4.

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Draw Elliott Waves (5 waves) manually.

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Buy and Sell arrows based on exit from overbought and oversold region in Stochastic Oscillator.

ATR Value Indicator ATR Value Indicator

Displaying ATR (Average True Range) value in pips or points with option for setting multiplier.