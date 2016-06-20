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ATR Value Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
-
Hossein NouriI'm a software engineer since 2006.
if you're looking for someone to support you even after the job is done then I'm your guy :)
Customer services I offer:
- Source code providing
- Clean coding (self explanatory)
- Reliable programming
- Quick turnaround
- Views:
- 60034
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Hossein Nouri
hsn.nouri@gmail.com
An indicator for displaying ATR (Average True Range) value in pips or points with option for setting multiplier.
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