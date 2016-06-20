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Indicators

ATR Value Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Hossein Nouri
Published by:
Hossein Nouri
Hossein Nouri

Hossein Nouri

I'm a software engineer since 2006.
if you're looking for someone to support you even after the job is done then I'm your guy :)
Customer services I offer:
- Source code providing
- Clean coding (self explanatory)
- Reliable programming
- Quick turnaround
8 codes 5 topics 81 comments
Views:
60034
Rating:
(32)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Real author:

Hossein Nouri

hsn.nouri@gmail.com

An indicator for displaying ATR (Average True Range) value in pips or points with option for setting multiplier.

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