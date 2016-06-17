CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

The computer time resolution - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Nauris Zukas
Nauris Zukas

Nauris Zukas

4 (49)
Trading in Forex since 2001.
Developing EA's since 2005.
Third place winner in Automated Trading Championship 2008.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/114185
11 products 3 signals 2 codes 30 topics 882 comments
Views:
21437
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator shows computer time resolution. Normally it is about 15-16 ms. This is important, for example, to copy positions from other MetaTrader 4.


Draw Elliott 5 waves Draw Elliott 5 waves

Draw Elliott Waves (5 waves) manually.

KNJ ZigZag with Value KNJ ZigZag with Value

KNJ ZigZag with value at pivots (highs/lows).

All Pivot Points MT4 All Pivot Points MT4

An indicator for drawing all important Pivot Points including: "Classic", "Camarilla", "Woodie", "Floor", "Fibonacci", "Fibonacci_Retracement".

Stochastic Buy Sell Arrows with Alert Stochastic Buy Sell Arrows with Alert

Buy and Sell arrows based on exit from overbought and oversold region in Stochastic Oscillator.