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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
The computer time resolution - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The indicator shows computer time resolution. Normally it is about 15-16 ms. This is important, for example, to copy positions from other MetaTrader 4.
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