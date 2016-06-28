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Indicators

AutoFibo - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Il Anokhin
Il Anokhin

Il Anokhin

4.9 (395)
Create an order for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=ilanokhin
11 codes 2 comments
| English Русский
Views:
38561
Rating:
(28)
Published:
AutoFibo.mq4 (3.56 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Indicator that automatically draws Fibo Retracement.

Indicator uses ZigZag for drawing.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15703

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Displaying ATR (Average True Range) value in pips or points with option for setting multiplier.

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EA that can delete pending orders, close open orders and close terminal at certain time.

Stat Master Stat Master

EA that writes statistic data (Ask, Bid, Spread) in CSV file.