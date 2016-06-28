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AutoFibo - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Indicator that automatically draws Fibo Retracement.
Indicator uses ZigZag for drawing.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15703
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