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Indicators

KNJ ZigZag with Value - indicator for MetaTrader 4

TraderKNJ
TraderKNJ

TraderKNJ

Shadowless Sword
3 codes 2 comments
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37272
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(16)
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KNJ ZigZag with value at pivots (highs/lows).


  1. Zigzag line: Blue.
  2. Pivot value (Swing value): Black


Inputs window:

  • ExtDepth=12;
  • ExtDeviation=5;
  • ExtBackstep=3;
  • PivotsColor=Magenta; => Color of pivot value/Swing value
  • ZigZagLineShow=True; => To show (True) or hide (false) zigzag line
  • PivotsValueShow=True; => To show (True) or hide (false) highs/lows Value
  • SwingValueShow=False; => To show (True) or hide (false) swing Value

Color tab: color of zigzag lines.

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