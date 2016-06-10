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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
KNJ ZigZag with Value - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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KNJ ZigZag with value at pivots (highs/lows).
- Zigzag line: Blue.
- Pivot value (Swing value): Black
Inputs window:
- ExtDepth=12;
- ExtDeviation=5;
- ExtBackstep=3;
- PivotsColor=Magenta; => Color of pivot value/Swing value
- ZigZagLineShow=True; => To show (True) or hide (false) zigzag line
- PivotsValueShow=True; => To show (True) or hide (false) highs/lows Value
- SwingValueShow=False; => To show (True) or hide (false) swing Value
Color tab: color of zigzag lines.
Reco system
It is a recovery system implemented in EA. But you can copy it to any other EAs.Auto Trade with BB
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Draw Elliott 5 waves
Draw Elliott Waves (5 waves) manually.The computer time resolution
The indicator shows computer time resolution. Normally it is about 15-16 ms. This is important, for example, to copy positions from other MetaTrader 4.