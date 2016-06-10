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Reco system - expert for MetaTrader 4

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reco.mq4 (7.68 KB) view
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It is a recovery system implemented in EA. But you can copy it to any other EAs.

System makes buy (first order,but you can set another rule for it) than if price goes up,order closes.

If price goes down, EA opens sell at buy price-distance. If price not takes overall profit and goes up, than EA open buy at sell price+distance*multiplier and so on.

Distance, lot, profit have settings of multiplier.

User can increase or decrease distance, lot and overall profit depends on number of opened orders.

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