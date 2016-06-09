Watch how to download trading robots for free
Auto Trade with BB - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 35996
-
Real author:
Khurram Mustafa
- Based On : RSI , CCI , BB
- Time Frame : 1 HR
- Logic : If RSI CCI down with BB then sell, otherwise buy or wait
- Other Options:
- Selection of buy/sell
- Trading time selection
- Auto lot control
- One position at a time.
Recommendations:
- Remember, in any case of loss I am not responsible.
- I recommend to set Auto Lot Option to false because of increase in lots.
- First test on demo account.
- Please teach if you want to teach me. Thank you with respect.
