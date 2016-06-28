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Stat Master - expert for MetaTrader 4

Il Anokhin
Il Anokhin

Il Anokhin

4.9 (395)
Create an order for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=ilanokhin
11 codes 2 comments
| English Русский
Views:
13200
Rating:
(21)
Published:
StatMaster.mq4 (2.94 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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EA that writes statistic data (Ask, Bid, Spread) in CSV file.

File will be saved in MQL4/Files/ folder.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15728

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