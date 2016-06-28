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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Stat Master - expert for MetaTrader 4
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EA that writes statistic data (Ask, Bid, Spread) in CSV file.
File will be saved in MQL4/Files/ folder.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15728
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