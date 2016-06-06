CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Candle Strength - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Il Anokhin
Il Anokhin

Il Anokhin

4.9 (395)
Create an order for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=ilanokhin
11 codes 2 comments
| English Русский
Views:
51613
Rating:
(34)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator that shows candle strength.

Candle strength is a difference between close price and open price in pips.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15698

Higher Timeframe Higher Timeframe

Indicator that shows higher timeframe candle on current timeframe.

Graphically display current trend for all time frames in one simple panel Graphically display current trend for all time frames in one simple panel

This is a graphical indicator based on slope-direction-trend indicator that has been published under several other forms.

Indicator Buffers Indicator Buffers

This EA will detect the buffers values of any indicator you want. Just type its name in the EA settings.

Auto Trade with BB Auto Trade with BB

Auto trading with the help of some indicators.