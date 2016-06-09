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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Indicator Buffers - expert for MetaTrader 4
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This EA will detect the buffers values of any indicator you want. Just type its name in the EA settings.
Candle Strength
Indicator that shows candle strength.Higher Timeframe
Indicator that shows higher timeframe candle on current timeframe.
Auto Trade with BB
Auto trading with the help of some indicators.Reco system
It is a recovery system implemented in EA. But you can copy it to any other EAs.