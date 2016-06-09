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Indicator Buffers - expert for MetaTrader 4

Abdullah Alrai
Abdullah Alrai

Abdullah Alrai

4.6 (181)
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35 products 1 code 9 topics 54 comments
Views:
16588
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This EA will detect the buffers values of any indicator you want. Just type its name in the EA settings.

example

Candle Strength Candle Strength

Indicator that shows candle strength.

Higher Timeframe Higher Timeframe

Indicator that shows higher timeframe candle on current timeframe.

Auto Trade with BB Auto Trade with BB

Auto trading with the help of some indicators.

Reco system Reco system

It is a recovery system implemented in EA. But you can copy it to any other EAs.