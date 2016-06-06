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Higher Timeframe - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Indicator that shows higher timeframe candle on current timeframe.
On screenshot you can see D1 candle on H1 timeframe.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15700
Graphically display current trend for all time frames in one simple panel
This is a graphical indicator based on slope-direction-trend indicator that has been published under several other forms.Pips to Point Conversion Factor
This is a conversion factor. It is used to detect whether broker is 4 or 5 digits. As MetaTrader 4 calculates everything using point basis, coder can use this function to convert pips to point for machine reading.
Candle Strength
Indicator that shows candle strength.Indicator Buffers
This EA will detect the buffers values of any indicator you want. Just type its name in the EA settings.