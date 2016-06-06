CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Higher Timeframe - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Il Anokhin
Il Anokhin

Il Anokhin

4.9 (395)
Create an order for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=ilanokhin
11 codes 2 comments
| English Русский
Views:
32681
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator that shows higher timeframe candle on current timeframe.

On screenshot you can see D1 candle on H1 timeframe.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15700

Graphically display current trend for all time frames in one simple panel Graphically display current trend for all time frames in one simple panel

This is a graphical indicator based on slope-direction-trend indicator that has been published under several other forms.

Pips to Point Conversion Factor Pips to Point Conversion Factor

This is a conversion factor. It is used to detect whether broker is 4 or 5 digits. As MetaTrader 4 calculates everything using point basis, coder can use this function to convert pips to point for machine reading.

Candle Strength Candle Strength

Indicator that shows candle strength.

Indicator Buffers Indicator Buffers

This EA will detect the buffers values of any indicator you want. Just type its name in the EA settings.