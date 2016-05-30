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Indicators

Trading Volume Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Peter Eskander
Peter Eskander

Peter Eskander

4.6 (27)
11 codes 9 comments
Views:
78961
Rating:
(39)
Published:
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Trading Volume indicator shows the volume of buying and selling trades on the current bar or on average of specific number of last bars as you want . Both volumes are shown simultaneously with green and red colors for buying and selling trading volumes respectively.


If You Tried Trading Volume Indicator Or Trading Vol Index From Market

So I decided to share experience with all members of MQL5 Community and sharing the source code of my indicator to be a reference to everyone who wants to learn or modify this indicator.

To know more about this indicator and how it works, you can get a full description about it from Trading Volume Indicator at Market and you can download the ex4 file for free.

I am waiting for your replies and your opinions about it.

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