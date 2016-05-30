Trading Volume indicator shows the volume of buying and selling trades on the current bar or on average of specific number of last bars as you want . Both volumes are shown simultaneously with green and red colors for buying and selling trading volumes respectively.





If You Tried Trading Volume Indicator Or Trading Vol Index From Market

So I decided to share experience with all members of MQL5 Community and sharing the source code of my indicator to be a reference to everyone who wants to learn or modify this indicator.

To know more about this indicator and how it works, you can get a full description about it from Trading Volume Indicator at Market and you can download the ex4 file for free.

I am waiting for your replies and your opinions about it.