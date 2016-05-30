Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Trading Volume Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 78961
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Trading Volume indicator shows the volume of buying and selling trades on the current bar or on average of specific number of last bars as you want . Both volumes are shown simultaneously with green and red colors for buying and selling trading volumes respectively.
If You Tried Trading Volume Indicator Or Trading Vol Index From Market
So I decided to share experience with all members of MQL5 Community and sharing the source code of my indicator to be a reference to everyone who wants to learn or modify this indicator.
To know more about this indicator and how it works, you can get a full description about it from Trading Volume Indicator at Market and you can download the ex4 file for free.
I am waiting for your replies and your opinions about it.
This indicator helps to determine swing point highs and swing point lows.Adding password protection to your Indicator / Expert Advisor
Here I propose a simple password verification scheme which uses MT4's built-in security engine providing DES/ECB encryption and does not require code re-compilation for each new customer.
The RSI indicator has the ability to display a single window of RSI values of another timeframe defined by the user.Full Information
Show full information: price, symbol, timeframe, date, time, spread, swap, stop out level, your name...