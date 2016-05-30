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Indicators

RSI 2 TimeFrames - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Alexey Surkov
Alexey Surkov

Alexey Surkov

4.1 (28)
16 products 6 codes 1 topic 7 comments
Views:
31209
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
rsi_2tf.mq4 (2.51 KB) view
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This code is very simplistic idea of the oscillator, which takes into account values in multiple timeframes indicators Oscillator 3TF (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15565).

This indicator allows you to monitor the current RSI values and user-defined timeframe at the same time.

Parameters:

  • Period - indicator calculation period.
  • NewTimeFrame - time (in minutes) of another timeframe:
    • 1 - M1;
    • 5 - M5;
    • 15 - M15;
    • 30 - M30;
    • 60 - H1;
    • 240 - H4;
    • 1440 - D1;
    • 10080 - W1;
    • 43200 - MN.

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Trading Volume indicator shows the volume of buying and selling trades on the current bar or on average of specific number of last bars as you want . Both volumes are shown simultaneously with green and red colors for buying and selling trading volumes respectively.

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This indicator helps to determine swing point highs and swing point lows.

Full Information Full Information

Show full information: price, symbol, timeframe, date, time, spread, swap, stop out level, your name...

Pips to Point Conversion Factor Pips to Point Conversion Factor

This is a conversion factor. It is used to detect whether broker is 4 or 5 digits. As MetaTrader 4 calculates everything using point basis, coder can use this function to convert pips to point for machine reading.