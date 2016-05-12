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Example of SAR Automated - with Advanced Money Management - expert for MetaTrader 4

Mohammad Soubra
Published by:
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra

Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra

4.4 (157)
6 products 10 codes 124 topics 1552 comments
Views:
16948
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
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Real author:

Mohammad Soubra

This is not a profitable EA.

This is just a basic/simple example for coders.

This example has been built using SAR (Stop And Reverse) indicator.

With Advanced Money Management function:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//    expert AdvancedMM function
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double AdvancedMM()
  {
   int i;
   double AdvancedMMLots=0;
   bool profit1=false;
   int SystemHistoryOrders=0;
   
   for(i=0;i<OrdersHistoryTotal();i++)
     {
      bool ordsel = OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY);
      if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) SystemHistoryOrders++;
     }
     
   bool profit2=false;
   int LO=0;
   
   if(SystemHistoryOrders<2) return(Lots);
   for(i=OrdersHistoryTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY))
         if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
           {
            if(OrderProfit()>=0 && profit1) return(Lots);
            if(LO==0)
              {
               if(OrderProfit()>=0) profit1=true;
               if(OrderProfit()<0)  return(OrderLots());
               LO=1;
              }
            if(OrderProfit()>=0 && profit2) return(AdvancedMMLots);
            if(OrderProfit()>=0) profit2=true;
            if(OrderProfit()<0)
              {
               profit1=false;
               profit2=false;
               AdvancedMMLots+=OrderLots();
              }
           }
     }
   return(AdvancedMMLots);
  }


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