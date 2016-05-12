Real author:

Mohammad Soubra

This is not a profitable EA.

This is just a basic/simple example for coders.

This example has been built using SAR (Stop And Reverse) indicator.

With Advanced Money Management function:

double AdvancedMM() { int i; double AdvancedMMLots= 0 ; bool profit1= false ; int SystemHistoryOrders= 0 ; for (i= 0 ;i< OrdersHistoryTotal ();i++) { bool ordsel = OrderSelect (i, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_HISTORY ); if ( OrderMagicNumber ()==MagicNumber) SystemHistoryOrders++; } bool profit2= false ; int LO= 0 ; if (SystemHistoryOrders< 2 ) return (Lots); for (i= OrdersHistoryTotal ()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { if ( OrderSelect (i, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_HISTORY )) if ( OrderMagicNumber ()==MagicNumber) { if ( OrderProfit ()>= 0 && profit1) return (Lots); if (LO== 0 ) { if ( OrderProfit ()>= 0 ) profit1= true ; if ( OrderProfit ()< 0 ) return ( OrderLots ()); LO= 1 ; } if ( OrderProfit ()>= 0 && profit2) return (AdvancedMMLots); if ( OrderProfit ()>= 0 ) profit2= true ; if ( OrderProfit ()< 0 ) { profit1= false ; profit2= false ; AdvancedMMLots+= OrderLots (); } } } return (AdvancedMMLots); }





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