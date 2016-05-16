CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

i-MorningRange - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語
Views:
18297
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: Kim Igor V. aka KimIV

The morning range indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7417

i-Monday_Sig i-Monday_Sig

Entry and exit signals by the "Monday" system.

Example of SAR Automated - with Advanced Money Management Example of SAR Automated - with Advanced Money Management

This example has been built using SAR (Stop And Reverse) indicator with Advanced Money Management function.

i-ParamonWorkTime i-ParamonWorkTime

The Paramon work time indicator.

i-Sessions i-Sessions

The trade sessions indicator.