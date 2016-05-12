Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
QEMA percentage - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 18511
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
QEMA is the Quadruple Exponential Moving Average. With this small change you can modify the percentage of the quadruple correction respect to the normal EMA. (Sorry, there was a small error in the previous file).
Renko Indicator
RenkoLiveChart_v600 version 6 indicator converted from RenkoLiveChart_v600 version 6 Expert Advisor.MA Cross Alert Once
When two Moving Averages cross the indicator will alert once per cross between crosses and mark the cross point with down or up arrow.
iCrosshair - Real-Time Candle Metrics on Hover
Interactive crosshair indicator with real-time candle analytics displayed in a single-line info bar.Example of SAR Automated - with Advanced Money Management
This example has been built using SAR (Stop And Reverse) indicator with Advanced Money Management function.