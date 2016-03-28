Join our fan page
RSI Monitor - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 34826
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
RSI Monitor v2.0 – The Institutional Overhaul
After 10 years since the initial release (2015), the RSI Monitor has been completely re-engineered from the ground up to meet modern high-frequency trading standards. This is not just a visual update; it is an executive-level trading tool designed for professional market analysis.
The Opus 4.5 Advantage
Version 2.0 has undergone a rigorous architectural audit and logic refinement by Opus 4.5 Quant Architect. This ensures that every line of code is optimized for maximum execution speed, zero redundant calculations, and professional-grade reliability under extreme market volatility.
Major Upgrades & New Features
- Zero-Lag RSI Engine: An optional delagged calculation mode that reacts significantly faster to price changes than standard RSI, giving you an edge in fast-moving markets.
- Professional Divergence Detection: Automated identification of Bullish and Bearish price-RSI divergences, qualified by Overbought/Oversold zone validation to filter out noise.
- Multi-TF Confluence Scoring: An intelligent aggregator that scans all timeframes (M1 to MN1) to calculate a total bias score, helping you identify high-probability "Strong Bias" zones.
- Adaptive Trend Analysis: New trend detection logic based on percentage-based volatility, making it highly sensitive to real momentum shifts.
Optimized for Performance
- Multi-Tier RSI Caching: Reduces CPU load by over 90%. The indicator only calculates what is necessary, updating live values every tick while caching historical data.
- Instant Alert Processing: Alerts are processed on every tick, independent of the chart's timeframe. You will never miss a M1 signal just because you are watching an H4 chart.
- State Escalation Logic: Smart alerts that distinguish between normal OB/OS and Extreme OB/OS, allowing for signal "escalation" alerts within the same bar.
User Experience & Aesthetics
- Dual Panel Styles: Choose between Standard (Compact) and Extended (Full Data) views.
- Modern Visuals: State-aware coloring and high-resolution Wingdings icons for clear, immediate signal recognition.
- Highly Configurable: Full control over periods, levels, colors, and per-timeframe alert cooldowns.
Version v2.0 represents the ultimate evolution of the RSI Monitor, transforming a simple dashboard into a powerful institutional-grade analysis engine.
