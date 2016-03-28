Watch how to download trading robots for free
1 Click Button To Close All Open and Pending Orders V03 - expert for MetaTrader 4
Click "Close All" button to close all your open & pending orders at once.
Parameters:
- RunOnCurrentCurrencyPair = true (Expert Advisor works only on attached chart's currency pair which means if you run this expert advisor on EurUsd chart, it will only close EurUsd positions)
- RunOnCurrentCurrencyPair = false (All your positions (regardless of the pair) will be closed)
- CloseOnlyManualTrades = true to close only manual trades.
- CloseOnlyManualTrades = false to close manual trades and/or other trades opened by an Expert Advisor.
- DeletePendingOrders = true to close open orders and pending orders
- DeletePendingOrders = false to close only open orders
