Roboost is an EA for MetaTrader 4 trading. It combines several ideas of common forex robots such as RSI half-scalping.

It tries to limit the risks by

adding a limiter to maximum lot size

usage of stop losses

limitation on trading hours

limitation of maximum Spread to avoid trades during news or difficult market conditions

Using Pending Orders instead of Market Orders

It also calculates lot size automatically based on remaining equity if enabled in the set.

The code is delivered as-is.

Target tf: h1 Testing period: long term (e.g. 2 years) Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, other major pairs

It can run on different pairs in parallel with different sets. Of course, the automatic lot calculation is dependent on the remaining equity — in case of several pairs traded in parallel, the lot size will be impacted by all other open trades.

I am submitting it as a template for further development.

Wording: Working beta version - use it as template, to generate ideas or extend to ready-for-use ea.





Before trading on live account, please do extensive testing and/or further development.

Recommendations:

Try the attached sets for EURUSD h1 first

Test on 2 yrs

Insert a 2nd indication to validate the trades in the highlighted section (if you know, what you are doing)





Dependencies:

There is no include/library/dll needed so far

In case you enter more sophisticated indicators, you might have to allow dll-usage in expert settings







