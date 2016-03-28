Join our fan page
Roboost v1 - expert for MetaTrader 4
Roboost is an EA for MetaTrader 4 trading. It combines several ideas of common forex robots such as RSI half-scalping.
It tries to limit the risks by
- adding a limiter to maximum lot size
- usage of stop losses
- limitation on trading hours
- limitation of maximum Spread to avoid trades during news or difficult market conditions
- Using Pending Orders instead of Market Orders
It also calculates lot size automatically based on remaining equity if enabled in the set.
The code is delivered as-is.
Target tf: h1
Testing period: long term (e.g. 2 years)
Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, other major pairs
It can run on different pairs in parallel with different sets. Of course, the automatic lot calculation is dependent on the remaining equity — in case of several pairs traded in parallel, the lot size will be impacted by all other open trades.
I am submitting it as a template for further development.
Wording: Working beta version - use it as template, to generate ideas or extend to ready-for-use ea.
Before trading on live account, please do extensive testing and/or further development.
Recommendations:
- Try the attached sets for EURUSD h1 first
- Test on 2 yrs
- Insert a 2nd indication to validate the trades in the highlighted section (if you know, what you are doing)
Dependencies:
- There is no include/library/dll needed so far
- In case you enter more sophisticated indicators, you might have to allow dll-usage in expert settings
