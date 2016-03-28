CodeBaseSections
Roboost v1 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Lars Rompe
Published:
Updated:
Roboost is an EA for MetaTrader 4 trading. It combines several ideas of common forex robots such as RSI half-scalping.

It tries to limit the risks by

  • adding a limiter to maximum lot size
  • usage of stop losses
  • limitation on trading hours
  • limitation of maximum Spread to avoid trades during news or difficult market conditions
  • Using Pending Orders instead of Market Orders

It also calculates lot size automatically based on remaining equity if enabled in the set.

The code is delivered as-is.

Target tf: h1

Testing period: long term (e.g. 2 years)

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, other major pairs

It can run on different pairs in parallel with different sets. Of course, the automatic lot calculation is dependent on the remaining equity — in case of several pairs traded in parallel, the lot size will be impacted by all other open trades.

I am submitting it as a template for further development.

Wording: Working beta version - use it as template, to generate ideas or extend to ready-for-use ea.


Before trading on live account, please do extensive testing and/or further development.

Recommendations:

  • Try the attached sets for EURUSD h1 first
  • Test on 2 yrs
  • Insert a 2nd indication to validate the trades in the highlighted section (if you know, what you are doing)


Dependencies:

  • There is no include/library/dll needed so far
  • In case you enter more sophisticated indicators, you might have to allow dll-usage in expert settings

