Indicators

MFI_Chart_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
3442
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
MFI_Chart.mq5 (10.83 KB) view
MFI_Chart_HTF.mq5 (12.75 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The MFI_Chart indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires MFI_Chart.mq5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The MFI_Chart_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15139

