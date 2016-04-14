CodeBaseSections
Indicators

BinaryWave_StDev_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
5283
(15)
BinaryWave_StDev.mq5 (22.74 KB) view
BinaryWave_StDev_HTF.mq5 (14.76 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
The BinaryWave_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires BinaryWave_StDev.mq5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The BinaryWave_StDev_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15141

