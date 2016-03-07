CodeBaseSections
ChannelsFIBO_v2_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The multi-timeframe version of the ChannelsFIBO_v2 indicator. Differs from the parent with the "Source data timeframe" parameter. Thus, the indicator is able to display the current situation corresponding to specified chart period, regardless of the timeframe selected as current.

An example of the indicator values on the chart with the current period М5 is shown in the figure. The value of the "Source data timeframe" parameter — "1 Hour":

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14845

RSI_MA_Trade_Sist_Chart RSI_MA_Trade_Sist_Chart

The signal indicator that detects potential market entry points.

RSI_MA_Trade_Sist RSI_MA_Trade_Sist

The indicator points to the potential entry points.

Turn Area Turn Area

Areas of the potential price reversals.

Turn Area Chart Turn Area Chart

The RSI indicator in the main chart window.