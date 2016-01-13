Join our fan page
Plot MQL signal - script for MetaTrader 4
- 15659
This script is helpful when we want to learn how to trade from a signal provider at https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/mt4. Choose one signal provider you prefer to learn then export trading history to CSV file. Save this CSV file to folder <data_folder>/MQL4/Files/. After this, open a MetaTrader 4 chart of currency pair that shows on CSV file then drop this script onto the chart and fill the filename (without .csv extension). You can adjust the plotting graph to the left or to the right by fill number in timeshift (number can be + or -).
