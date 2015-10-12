Real author:

klot

This indicator is an example of smoothing the Momentum indicator timeseries by filtering high-order harmonics.

You can use this approach for smoothing the output of any indicator. The major advantage of this method is that it has practically zero latency.

Indicator input parameters:

input int MomentumPeriod= 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE MomentumPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN ; input uint N = 7 ; input uint SS = 20 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

where:

N — sets the series length (power of two);

SS — smoothing coefficient in the resulting spectrum zeroes out frequencies exceeding the set value. SS cannot be greater than 2^N. If SS = 2^N, the Momentum series is repeated.

This indicator requires the following library: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7000.

Fig.1. The i-SpectrAnalysis_Momentum indicator