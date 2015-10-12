CodeBaseSections
i-SpectrAnalysis_Momentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

klot

This indicator is an example of smoothing the Momentum indicator timeseries by filtering high-order harmonics.

You can use this approach for smoothing the output of any indicator. The major advantage of this method is that it has practically zero latency.

Indicator input parameters:

input int   MomentumPeriod=14;
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   MomentumPrice=PRICE_MEDIAN;
input uint N = 7;   // Series length
input uint SS = 20; // Smoothing coefficient
input int Shift=0;  // Horizontal indicator shift in bars

where:

  • N — sets the series length (power of two);
  • SS — smoothing coefficient in the resulting spectrum zeroes out frequencies exceeding the set value. SS cannot be greater than 2^N. If SS = 2^N, the Momentum series is repeated.

This indicator requires the following library: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7000.

Fig.1. The i-SpectrAnalysis_Momentum indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13737

