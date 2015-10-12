CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

i-KlPrice_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3520
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
i-klprice.mq5 (9.12 KB) view
i-klprice_htf.mq5 (10.67 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The i-KlPrice indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires i-KlPrice.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The i-KlPrice_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The i-KlPrice_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13727

i-BandsPrice_HTF i-BandsPrice_HTF

The i-BandsPrice indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_DecEMA Exp_DecEMA

The Exp_DecEMA Expert Advisor is based on the reversal of the DecEMA moving average direction.

i-BB-Width_HTF i-BB-Width_HTF

The i-BB-Width indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_i-BandsPrice Exp_i-BandsPrice

The Exp_i-BandsPrice Expert Advisor is based on the i-BandsPrice histogram breaking through the overbought and oversold levels.