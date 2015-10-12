Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
i-KlPrice_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3520
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The i-KlPrice indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
This indicator requires i-KlPrice.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The i-KlPrice_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13727
i-BandsPrice_HTF
The i-BandsPrice indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_DecEMA
The Exp_DecEMA Expert Advisor is based on the reversal of the DecEMA moving average direction.
i-BB-Width_HTF
The i-BB-Width indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_i-BandsPrice
The Exp_i-BandsPrice Expert Advisor is based on the i-BandsPrice histogram breaking through the overbought and oversold levels.