i-BandsPrice_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The i-BandsPrice indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
This indicator requires i-BandsPrice.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The i-BandsPrice_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13725
