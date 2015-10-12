CodeBaseSections
Experts

HVR_HTF - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3089
(19)
hvr.mq5 (9.53 KB) view
hvr_htf.mq5 (8.88 KB) view
The HVR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires HVR.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The HVR_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13719

