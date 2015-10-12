CodeBaseSections
ColorHMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
colorhma.mq5 (6.15 KB) view
colorhma_htf.mq5 (7.63 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The ColorHMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires ColorHMA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorHMA_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13716

Exp_ColorHMA Exp_ColorHMA

The Exp_ColorHMA Expert Advisor is based on the reversal of the ColorHMA moving average direction.

DecEMA_StDev DecEMA_StDev

The DecEMA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

HVR_HTF HVR_HTF

The HVR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_DecEMA Exp_DecEMA

The Exp_DecEMA Expert Advisor is based on the reversal of the DecEMA moving average direction.