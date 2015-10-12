CodeBaseSections
FX5_SelfAdjustingRVI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
FX5

The RVI oscillator with the boundaries of the overbought/oversold areas in the form of Bollinger Bands.

Indicator input parameters:

input uint Length=12; // RVI period
input double BandsDeviation=2.0; // Deviation
input bool MA_Method=true; // Use smoothing for Bollinger Bands
input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars

Fig.1. The FX5_SelfAdjustingRVI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13672

