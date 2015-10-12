Watch how to download trading robots for free
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FX5_SelfAdjustingCCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
FX5
The CCI oscillator with the boundaries of the overbought/oversold areas in the form of Bollinger Bands.
Indicator input parameters:
input uint Length=12; // CCI period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE CCIPrice=PRICE_MEDIAN; // Price type of CCI input double BandsDeviation=2.0; // Deviation input bool MA_Method=true; // Use smoothing for Bollinger Bands input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
Fig.1. The FX5_SelfAdjustingCCI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13665
FX5_SelfAdjustingRSI_HTF
The FX5_SelfAdjustingRSI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.JSON Serialization and Deserialization (native MQL)
Serialization and deserialization of JSON protocol. The code is ported from a high-speed С++ library.
FX5_SelfAdjustingMomentum
The Momentum oscillator with the boundaries of the overbought/oversold areas in the form of Bollinger Bands.FX5_SelfAdjustingRVI
The RVI oscillator with the boundaries of the overbought/oversold areas in the form of Bollinger Bands.