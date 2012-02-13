Watch how to download trading robots for free
Forecast Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 11142
Real author:
Nick Bilak
Normalized oscillator provided by the signal line and colored dots for making deals.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 24.09.2007.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/769
JBrainTrend1Stop
The indicator building Stop Loss levels lines according to BrainTrend1 trading system data with preliminary price timeseries smoothing.ATR channel
The channel based on ATR (Average True Range) technical indicator deviations from the moving average.
i-Fractals-sig
The indicator of the market entry signals using fractals.IsNewBar
СIsNewBar class allows to determine the moment of a bar change.