CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

FatlSatlOsma_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4015
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The FatlSatlOsma indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires FatlSatlOsma.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The FatlSatlOsma_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The FatlSatlOsma_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13621

Exp_Fast2 Exp_Fast2

The Exp_Fast2 Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the Fast2 indicator.

ExtremLine_HTF ExtremLine_HTF

The ExtremLine indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_FatlMacd Exp_FatlMacd

The Exp_FatlMacd Expert Advisor is based on the reversal of the FatlMacd indicator direction.

FineTuningMA_HTF FineTuningMA_HTF

The FineTuningMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.