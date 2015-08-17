CodeBaseSections
Exp_FatlMacd - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3882
(20)
exp_fatlmacd.mq5 (8.21 KB) view
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
fatlmacd.mq5 (8.26 KB) view
The Exp_FatlMacd Expert Advisor is based on the reversal of the FatlMacd indicator direction. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a change in the indicator direction.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file FatlMacd.ex5 in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on GBPJPY H12:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13626

FatlSatlOsma_HTF FatlSatlOsma_HTF

The FatlSatlOsma indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_Fast2 Exp_Fast2

The Exp_Fast2 Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the Fast2 indicator.

FineTuningMA_HTF FineTuningMA_HTF

The FineTuningMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_FineTuningMA Exp_FineTuningMA

The Exp_FineTuningMA Expert Advisor is based on the reversal of the FineTuningMA moving average direction.