Entropy_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
entropy.mq5 (4.92 KB)
entropy_htf.mq5 (8.46 KB)
The Entropy indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires Entropy.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Entropy_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13608

