Exp_Ergodic_Ticks_Volume_Indicator - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Exp_Ergodic_Ticks_Volume_Indicator Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the Ergodic_Ticks_Volume_Indicator oscillator.
The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a crossing of indicator's main and signal lines.
This Expert Advisor requires Ergodic_Ticks_Volume_Indicator.ex5 compiled indicator file in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart
Testing results for 2014 on GBPJPY H6:
Fig.2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13603
