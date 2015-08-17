Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Ergodic_Ticks_Volume_OSMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4749
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Ergodic_Ticks_Volume_OSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires Ergodic_Ticks_Volume_OSMA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The Ergodic_Ticks_Volume_OSMA_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13609
The Entropy indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.EMV_HTF
The EMV indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The Exp_Ergodic_Ticks_Volume_OSMA Expert Advisor is based on the reversal of the Ergodic_Ticks_Volume_OSMA histogram direction.ExtremLine_HTF
The ExtremLine indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.