Entropy - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
14026
(24)
entropy.mq5 (4.87 KB) view
colorentropy.mq5 (5.55 KB) view
Real author:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/109556

The entropy is the measure of the disorder of the system. The entropy is calculated using the Maximum Entropy Method.

If we try to evaluate it according to its indicative attributes without paying much attention to its code, we will find out that it is an ordinary unnormalized oscillator and it is possible to apply to it all appropriate technical analysis methods. The indicator was presented in two variants - as a line (Entropy.mq5) and as a multicolored histogram (ColorEntropy.mq5).

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 5.07.2008.

Entropy and ColorEntropy

