Exp_CyclePeriod - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3372
(17)
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_cycleperiod.mq5 (6.22 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
CyclePeriod.mq5 (18.96 KB) view
Download as ZIP
The Exp_CyclePeriod Expert Advisor is based on the reversal of the CyclePeriod non-normalized oscillator direction. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a change in the CyclePeriod oscillator direction.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file CyclePeriod.ex5 in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on USDJPY H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13538

