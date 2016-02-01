CodeBaseSections
DayMomentum - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mikhail Sergeev
DayMomentum is the Momentum indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.

Timeframe: M1-D1. At the first run, the indicator needs some time for calculation.

DayMomentum

Recommendations:

  • Use it for making decisions during intraday trading.

DayMA DayMA

The Moving Average indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.

DayForce DayForce

The Force Index indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.

DayRSI DayRSI

The Relative Strength Index indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.

DayRVI DayRVI

The Relative Vigor Index indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.