Indicators

DayBears - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mikhail Sergeev | English Русский Deutsch 日本語 Português
8588
(15)
DayBears is the Bears Power indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.

Timeframe: M1-D1. At the first run, the indicator needs some time for calculation.

Recommendations:

  • Use it for making decisions during intraday trading.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13472

DayBB DayBB

The Bollinger Bands indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.

DayATR DayATR

The Average True Range indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.

DayBulls DayBulls

The Bulls Power indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.

DayCCI DayCCI

The Commodity Channel Index indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.