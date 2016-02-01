Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DayBears - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 8588
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
DayBears is the Bears Power indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.
Timeframe: M1-D1. At the first run, the indicator needs some time for calculation.
Recommendations:
- Use it for making decisions during intraday trading.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13472
DayBB
The Bollinger Bands indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.DayATR
The Average True Range indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.