Easy Trend Visualizer — a simple visualizer of trends. This indicator does exactly what its name says. It shows where the trend starts and ends and where the trend is absent at all.

It is based on standard ADX (Average Direction Movement Index) indicators and works quite fast. Easy Trend Visualizer is displayed in the main chart window.

Input Parameters:

ADXperiod1 (default = 10) — period of the first ADX indicator.

ADXperiod2 (default = 14) — period of the second ADX indicator.

ADXperiod3 (default = 20) — period of the third ADX indicator.

UseAlert (default = false) — if true, generates signals when starting to plot the horizontal line.

