Shows the current gain and loss for all candlesticks exceeding the specified threshold. Values are calculated in percentages and points.

The indicator can calculate gain/loss in two modes: simple difference between Open and Close prices, difference between current Close and previous Close. The user can set minimum threshold (in points and percent), change the calculation mode and control the font color for displayed values.

Input Parameters:

(by default = 100) — distance from the Maximum price of a candlestick to the displayed gain/loss value in broker points. MaxBars (by default = 100) — maximum number of bars to process. The higher this value, the slower the indicator will work.

Recommendations: